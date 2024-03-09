Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Sweeps Razzies With Five "Wins," Including Worst Picture

The biggest night in Hollywood is taking place tomorrow night, which means the worst night in Hollywood kicked off this evening. The 44th Golden Raspberry Awards winners were announced today, and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was the big winner, er, the big loser of the night. According to Razzies.com, the low-budget horror movie took home the "prizes" for Worst Picture, Screen Couple, Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel, Director, and Screenplay.

It's not a surprise Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey took home five Razzies considering it earned a spot in some "worst movies of all time" lists and got a 3% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Blood and Honey may have been a critical disaster, but it was a huge financial success. The movie managed to gross over 60 times its budget last year, and a sequel is right around the corner.

Other Razzie "winners" this year included Jon Voight in Mercy for Worst Actor, Megan Fox in Johnny & Clyde for Worst Actress, Sylvester Stallone in Expend4ables for Worst Supporting Actor, and Megan Fox in Expend4ables for Worst Supporting Actress.

Marvel Studios Gets First Razzie Nominations:

This year's Razzies caught the attention of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania received nominations for Worst Director, Worst Supporting Actor for both Michael Douglas and Bill Murray, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel. Other projects adjacent to the MCU such as Sony's Morbius have gotten nominated for the Razzies before, but Quantumania marked the first time a Marvel Studios film got "recognized" by the awards. The movie ended up being one of the MCU's worst-rated in the franchise, earning a 46% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As for next year, we have a feeling Sony's Madame Web is going to be a big contender at the controversial awards.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Gets Three-Day Theatrical Event:

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is coming to theaters March 26th through March 28th.

"This sequel is a big step up and ITN is excited to share this movie with our fans," Stuart Alson, President of ITN Studios, shared in a statement. You can read a description of the sequel below:

"Deep within the 100-Acre-Wood, a destructive rage grows as Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger find their home and their lives endangered after Christopher Robin revealed their existence. Not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, the group decides to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake. Winnie and his savage friends will soon show everyone that the hunters will soon become the hunted, whilst looking to exact their revenge on Christopher Robin once and for all."

You can check out a listing of theaters playing Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, and buy tickets here.

How do you feel about the Razzie Awards? Are they mean or funny? Tell us in the comments