Winnie the Pooh Fans Shocked by Horror Movie Turn
It's been a while since news broke that Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear on a killing spree, would be a thing. Up to this point, most of the reactions have been bemusement or excitement by horror fans and people who just think the idea is absurd. The film has had fans howling when it was first announced, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror. But now that there's a trailer, the first wave of really negative reactions are hitting social media.
With many users quoting a news story that calls the trailer "disgusting," there are hundreds of angry comments, which range from blaming society and social media, to blaming Disney for not stopping the film from happening. Of course, that's outside of Disney's purview, because the characters of Pooh and Piglet themselves are now public domain, and Disney only owns the modifications and unique details created for their versions of the characters.
Tigger, though, remains copyrighted, and will not appear. So we'll have to wait another couple of years for that inevitably bloody installment in the franchise.
In the trailer, audiences meet Christopher Robin, whose abandonment of Pooh and his friends in the 100-Acre Wood seemingly sets the stage for the massacre that follows. It seems that a thirst for vengeance is what motivates Pooh and Piglet to lose their minds, and that Christopher Robin himself is one of the teens being stalked in what looks like a Strangers-style slasher movie with a Winnie-the-Pooh twist.
"No one is going to mistake this [for Disney]," Waterfield said a few months ago. "When you see the cover for this and you see the trailers and the stills and all that, there's no way anyone is going to think this is a child's version of it."
You can see some of the many frustrated, angry, and confused reactions below.
I hate society
prevnext
i hate society so much. i hate it. i hate that people will go see this movie. i hate all the sick and twisted takes people have on winnie the pooh. he is a lovable bear. who likes honey. his best friends are a little boy and a sweet anxious pig. i wont have it!— dana ◡̈ (@danalilys) August 31, 2022
Probably right
prevnext
This looks like every bad horror movie that came out in the 2000's and will have an overwhelmingly negative score on rotten tomatoes and is only getting attention because it's the first usage of Winnie the Pooh on public domain. https://t.co/2YwSp40Sq9— Senny (@SennySupreme) August 31, 2022
Terribly disturbed
prevnext
I saw Winnie the Pooh was trending and I love hims so much so I clicked on it.. well let me tell u, I am terribly disturbed now lol— Maddie Townsend (@maddiegtown) August 31, 2022
Boycott
prevnext
Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Jagged Edge Productions should be boycotted for using the beloved character of Winnie The Pooh to fulfill their own sick, twisted fantasies.— Jennydjld (@Jennydjld) August 31, 2022
This is not artistic expression.
This is an example of opportunists leeching off of someone else’s creation. 🖕🏼 https://t.co/QZFasIxvqY
A recurring question
prevnext
This looks awful but it might be fun! Why would they do this to Winnie the Pooh though?!— Charliebwoi🇫🇷🏆⭐️⭐️✊🏾 (@oduks93) August 31, 2022
Technically, not wrong.
prevnext
We got a Winnie The Pooh horror movie before we got another solo Superman movie https://t.co/MdmN2YRZZ1— Pimp #SymbioteLover (@TheSpiderPimp) August 31, 2022
Not even the customers are safe
prevnext
If you pay to go see Winnie The Pooh, I hope you get dragged on twitter. It’s much deserved. Lol— Craig™ (@SmokeeRobinson) August 31, 2022
Your first thought?
prevnext
It's because Winnie is now part of the public domain, Disney only has rights to their version of the character ... but I am shocked that the minute Winnie went into the public domain, some people thought let's make an horror movie with him 😵💫— Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) August 31, 2022
Calling on Disney
prev
What is actually wrong with people? Disney never should have let this happen https://t.co/xKukndOOA8— Darcie 🪷 (@Darcie_Letitia) August 31, 2022