Woman Burns Pennywise Doll That Lands In Her Backyard

Fans will flock to theaters soon to check out the sequel to the acclaimed sequel to IT, but despite audiences loving the ongoing story between a group of kids and the evil entity known as Pennywise, one couple got a big scare from the clown right in their backyard. Renee Jensen and her boyfriend were outside relaxing on Saturday at their home in Harrington Park New Jersey when something fell from the sky into their backyard. When she went to examine what fell it turned out to be a Pennywise plush doll, though it had some weird markings on the forehead, and Jensen was understandably a bit freaked out (via USA Today).

“I turned it over and I jumped back and dropped the thing and yelled for Alex,” Jensen said. “He picked it up and I was freaking out. It was creepy and it had weird…I don’t even know what the writing was. It looked culty.”

Jensen’s boyfriend was about to leave for work so she called the police, and they even admitted they were creeped out by the Pennywise doll, refusing to touch it. After they left she decided to get rid of it permanently.

“They left and then I burned the thing,” Jensen said. “I tried to burn it with a lighter. The stupid thing would not light because it has the flame retardant. Then I put olive oil on it. Still wouldn’t light. Then I put newspaper on it and light it up on fire.”

Jensen runs a reiki and intuitive healing business, so she burned sage and walked around her house to try and cleanse it. That said, she slept with a knife that night just in case.

“I didn’t want this thing on my property,” she said. “I know people think it’s crazy but…it’s creepy.”

We don’t blame her at all, and you can find the official description for IT CHAPTER 2 below.

“Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama”) stars as Beverly, James McAvoy (“Split,” upcoming “Glass”) as Bill, Bill Hader (HBO’s “Barry,” “The Skeleton Twins”) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”) as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV’s “Mary Kills People”) as Ben, James Ransone (HBO’s “The Wire”) as Eddie, and Andy Bean (“Allegiant,” Starz’ “Power”) as Stanley. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise.

Muschietti directed the film from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (“IT,” “Annabelle: Creation”) based on the novel IT by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee produced the film, with Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg serving as the executive producers.

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club—young and adult—in a return to where it all began with It Chapter Two. Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, “It Chapter Two” brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.”

IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters on September 6th.