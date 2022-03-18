X Horror Movie Prequel Pearl Gets First Trailer

At the world premiere of Ti West's X earlier this year, he made the surprising reveal that he had also collaborated with star Mia Goth to secretly film Pearl, a prequel focusing on a character she played with old-age makeup. For audiences who stayed through the credits of X, a brief teaser was shown for Pearl that hinted at what viewers could expect from the experience, with an all-new trailer offering an actual look at the upcoming film. You can check out the trailer for Pearl below and stay tuned for details on its release before it lands in theaters on September 16th.

Pearl takes place decades before the events of X, exploring the early years of the title character and the journey that led her to what we see in X.

For those who might not have seen X, the film is described, "A group of actors set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts -- an elderly couple with a farm and boarding house for rent. But when the couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives in this tantalizing slasher from writer-director Ti West."

Fans who checked out the West film were given something that felt both like a nostalgic throwback to slashers from the '70s yet still brought contemporary sensibilities. Despite the upcoming film being a prequel, West teased earlier this year that the spinoff will have a different tone from what fans might be expecting.

"Part of the idea of this movie that's cool to me is that there is a bigger thing to it all. What I can tell you about Pearl, because we've already made it and it's done, is it is very much a story about Pearl," West shared with Bloody Disgusting. "So you will learn more about her. It is stylistically very different from X. You do not need one without the other, but they enrich each other in a specific way. In the way that X is affected, let's say by 1970s horror independent filmmaking and Americana cinema, Pearl is influenced by a very different era of filmmaking. If we do the third one, it will be affected by a different type of cinema."

Pearl hits theaters on September 16th.

