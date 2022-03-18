X Horror Movie Prequel Pearl Gets First Poster

One of the most acclaimed horror movie experiences of the year is Ti West's X, which sits at 95% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with A24 Films continuing the excitement of the experience with the upcoming prequel film Pearl. While a post-credits teaser hinted at the unsettling adventure in store for audiences with the prequel, A24 has released an official poster for the film, putting Mia Goth's titular character front and center. The reveal of the poster also came with the confirmation that a trailer is officially on the way, though the film doesn't yet have a release date.

While the full details of Pearl haven't yet been released, X is described, "A group of actors set out to make an adult film in rural Texas under the noses of their reclusive hosts -- an elderly couple with a farm and boarding house for rent. But when the couple catches their young guests in the act, the cast finds themselves in a desperate fight for their lives in this tantalizing slasher from writer-director Ti West."

After years away from the horror genre, X marked West's return to the community that helped launch his career, delivering a signature blend of throwback terrors with contemporary sensibilities. Due to pandemic protocols while shooting X, West and Goth collaborated to develop the script for Pearl, realizing they had the opportunity to make two films during the shoot instead of the one.

"It was really just betting on, 'Well, if we write a good script, why would they say no?'" West shared with the L.A. Times. "We joked that the most A24 thing we could do with this movie is make two of them. For a studio that is consistently making challenging, progressively interesting, filmmaker-driven [projects], making two movies at the same time fell into the umbrella of what's so cool about what they're doing."

Goth admitted that, even if the studio opted to not move forward with the prequel, it still would have been a worthwhile experiment.

"We didn't know what was going to happen," Goth pointed out. "We thought at the very least, if nothing comes of it, we'll write the script and it can serve as a great backstory for Pearl and my grasp on my character."

