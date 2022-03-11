New A24 Horror Movie X Releases Track From Soundtrack by Chelsea Wolfe

There’s a lot of reasons to be excited about the upcoming horror film X, as it comes from filmmakers Ti West, who earned acclaim for projects like The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, and The Sacrament, and it also comes from studio A24, who has delivered compelling and unconventional genre projects like Enemy, Hereditary, and The Lighthouse. Yet another reason to be excited is that the score was composed by Tyler Bates and Chelsea Wolfe, with Bates having crafted the scores for films like Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead, Rob Zombie’s Halloween films, and the John Wick series, while Wolfe has earned a passionate following for her blend of metal, industrial, and folk songwriting. A24 has released Wolfe’s cover of “Oui Oui Marie” from the upcoming soundtrack, which will be released on March 25th. Check out the song below before X lands in theaters on March 18th.

The film is described, “In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Wolfe’s music has been used in projects like The 100, American Horror Story, and The Magicians, this marks the first time she crafted music for a film, while having also contributed the song “Diana” to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal album. Crafting an entire album pays off Wolfe’s long-held desire to be able to develop an entire score for a project.

“I decided, basically the top of my goals list, I would love to halt my life for a year and just totally focus on soundtracking a film or TV show,” Wolfe shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. “But, also, I would love to just have the opportunity to write a theme song or just a special piece for a TV show or a movie. I’ve been really blessed to have a lot of songs that I’ve already written be included in shows or some trailers, but I would love the challenge of actually writing something specifically, like an original song for something new.”

Interestingly, Wolfe revealed that she and her bandmates crafted a song inspired by The Crow when rumblings emerged about a reboot of that franchise, with that song ultimately being repurposed into “Diana,” serving instead as a tribute to Wonder Woman.

X lands in theaters on March 18th. The X soundtrack hits shelves on March 25th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.