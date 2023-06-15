Yellowjackets Season 2 Score Sets Release Date, Debuts "No Reason" (Exclusive)
Season 2 of Yellowjackets took the hit Showtime series into all new territory as its dual timelines revealed more of the horrors of what the teen members of the Yellowjackets soccer team endured while lost in the wilderness for nineteen months in the late 1990s and what the impact of that time still has on their lives in the present day. To call it dark would be a little bit of an understatement — there's death, cannibalism, grief, and the mysterious wilderness all building to an even deeper and more twisted mystery continuing to unfold. A major part of telling the unsettling Yellowjackets story in Season 2 is the series' haunting score and now while fans wait for Season 3 to arrive, they can go back and revisit that score. Lakeshore Records has announced that Blood Hive 2 Original Score From the TV Series Yellowjackets will release digitally on Friday, June 16th and ComicBook.com has the exclusive release of the track "No Reason" from composers Anna Waronker and Craig Wedren. You can check it out for yourself below.
"In preparation for season 2 of Yellowjackets, we wrote a fistful of new themes – and reimagined a few from season 1 – that we thought were fittingly haunting and harrowing, given where the story seemed to be headed," note Waronker and Wedren said in a statement. "Little did we know that the show's creators were going to double (and triple, and quadruple) down on the darkness in ways we couldn't have imagined, and those themes became the germs of what you hear on Blood Hive 2. We hope the melodies, voices, scrapes, grinds and howling sounds sneak into your dreams and never let go!"
What Is the Track List for Blood Hive 2?
The track list for Blood Hive 2 is below. You can go here to purchase/stream the album when it is released on Friday.
01. Snarly
02. Crash
03. CuXt Leader
04. Mink Trees
05. Bloody Honey Hands
06. No Reason
07. Postmortem
08. How Did You Survive?
09. Steve Meets Biscuit
10. Fork Meets Flesh
11. Love You Too
12. Ceremonial Drums / Buried Alive
13. What You're Hungry For
14. What's Good for Baby
15. Javi's Gone
16. Lottie's Presence
17. What She Would Have Wanted
18. Here for My Minivan / Sweaty When You Kill Them
19. There Is No Safe
20. Taisa's Troubles / Change for Gas
21. Making a Map
22. Queen of Blood
23. Happy Wife, Happy Life
24. Lottie's Morning Thing
25. The Black Box / Not My Bestie
26 Strawberries
27. Javi's Friend-I Hear The Wind
28. We Weren't Alone Out There-Darkness in Us
29. Definitely Keep Pushing
30. We Need to Feed
31. Fish Out of Water
32. Mother's Milk
33. A Nutritional Baby
34. Death Lullabye
35. Can't Have Another Death on My Hands
36. Sharing Shack
37. I Have Information
38. Queen of Hearts
39. Javi
40. Dr. Brand
41. Forgiveness / In My Place
42. Prey Before You Eat
43. Backstabber
44. Killed My Best Friend
45. How Could It Not Have Been?
The Yellowjackets Score Unsettles Without Falling Into Typical "Horror" Tropes
Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year, the composers explained how they took inspiration from a variety of sources — including Universal monster movies — when crafting the score for Yellowjackets, but the primary focus was less a genre and more the way the music would unsettle or disorient the listener and fit with the scene.
"We need to feel unsettled when we're making this music. If we're not feeling the way the scene needs to make the audience feel then they probably won't feel it either," Wedren said. "And our bar is pretty high because we spend all of our lives making music, so we have probably a higher threshold for that stuff. So, we know that if we're scared or unsettled or disoriented, I think disoriented is probably a better term for this score, if we are feeling disoriented, then the audience will most likely be. And so as opposed to more traditional genre shows, where you know what world you're in there, there's freedom in this to really create our own world. So, we'll grab from horror tropes, even [Universal monster movies]. We'll take from those tropes or even more modern horror tropes. So, really where it's coming from, at least personally, is more noise, psychedelic, industrial, experimental, post-punk music that I think is part of both of our DNA."
"Dissonance and finding the beauty in that and how it's so emotional," Waronker added. "And I'd say about halfway through the season, we both kind of lost touch with reality a little bit. We were immersed into it."
Waronker went onto explain that at one point in making music for Season 2, she herself felt like the "wilderness chose" her in that she started identifying with the different elements of the series and its subject matter, which connected to the music.
"Six is where I feel like the wilderness chose me," Waronker said, referring to the episode "Qui" in which Shauna gives birth to her stillborn son in the wilderness. "I'm a mother as well, and so the subject matter, it felt really important because I identified with so many of those different psychedelic freakouts that she was having."
Will There Be a Season 3 of Yellowjackets?
Yellowjackets was renewed for a third season well before Season 2 even premiered, in part because the show has been repeatedly breaking viewership records for Showtime.
"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained last year. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."
Blood Hive 2 Original Score from the TV Series Yellowjackets debuts digitally on Friday, June 16th.0comments