Yellowjackets' Sophie Thatcher Cast in Barbarian Team's New Movie

Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher is going from the wilderness into science fiction. On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Thatcher has been cast in the titular role of Companion, a new sci-fi thriller that is being brought to life by the team behind Barbarian. Thatcher joins a cast that also includes Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Lukas Cage (The White Lotus, You), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, Poker Face), and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle). The film is aiming to start production sometime this summer.

Thatcher is best known for her role as young Natalie Scatorccio on Yellowjackets, as well as appearances on Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and The Boogeyman.

What is Companion about?

Plot details are currently unknown about Companion, other than that it is described as a self-contained thriller, and Thatcher's character is being described as "more than meets the eye."

Companion will serve as the directorial debut of Drew Hancock, who also wrote the film's script. Producers on Companion include Barbarian director Zach Cregger, as well as Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz of BoulderLight Pictures and Roy Lee of Vertigo. Cregger was originally set to direct the project, but shifted focus towards a movie he wrote, titled Weapons. Weapons is set to star Pedro Pascal, and is described as "a multi and inter-related story horror epic that tonally is in the vein of Magnolia, the 1999 actor-crammed showcase from filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson."

Will there be a Barbarian sequel?

While the definitive nature of Barbarian might not naturally suggest a sequel, Cregger previously told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian that he could see some of the untold stories in the narrative further explored — but that that definitely isn't a priority for him right now.

"Matthew and I have actually had conversations about what a prequel would be and I'm not looking (to do that)," Cregger explained. 'I'm in the throws of writing something else right now, so I'm not focused on it, but like yeah, there could be a prequel. I think if there was a prequel to this movie it would have to follow The Mother. It would have to make The Mother the main character and would have to tell her story. And I think that's interesting to me, I don't want to make a prequel about Frank abducting women, that's that's not interesting to me."

What do you think of Sophie Thatcher joining the cast of Companion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!