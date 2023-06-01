Yellowjackets Season 2 Finale Sets Streaming Record for Showtime

The Season 2 finale of Yellowjackets set a new streaming record for Showtime. According to Deadline, the episode, which was available on Showtime's app on Friday before airing linearly on the Showtime network on Sunday night, drew a total of 1.5 million viewers during the premiere weekend. These numbers make it the second most-streamed Showtime original season finale ever after Dexter: New Blood and also marks an increase over the Season 1 finale, which drew 1.3 million viewers across all platforms.

This isn't the first time the second season of Yellowjackets has broken a streaming record for Showtime. Back in March, the Season 2 premiere also broke a record, racking up nearly 2 million views during its premiere window.

"Yellowjackets broke records as the most streamed Showtime debut ever thanks to Ashley, Bart, Jonathan and our extraordinary ensemble cast who brought season two to even greater heights," Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement. "By tapping into our proven strategy of promoting series across our full portfolio of brands at Paramount Media Networks, we successfully broadened the reach and brought new viewers into this incredible series that deftly combines psychological horror, dark comedy and coming-of-age drama."

What is Yellowjackets Season 2 about?

Yellowjackets begins in 1996, as a team of New Jersey high school soccer players travels to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the remaining team members are left to survive for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to survive while also tracking their current lives in 2021. The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis.

Season 2 also sees the additions of Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, Simone Kessell as adult Lottie, Elijah Wood as Walter, Francois Arnaud as Paul, and Nia Sondaya as teen Akilah.

Has Yellowjackets Been Renewed For Season 3?

It was announced in December that Showtime has already renewed Yellowjackets for a third season which hopefully means the show's creators will get to finish out its five-season plan. However, there might be a bit of a wait for the next season due to the Writers Guild of America's current strike.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is now streaming on the Showtime app.