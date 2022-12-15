Good news, Yellowjackets fans! Not only is the second season of the hit series debuting in March, but it was announced today that Showtime has already renewed the show for a third season. Of course, these days, renewals aren't as much of a guarantee as they used to be, but considering how much of a hit Yellowjackets' first season was, we have faith the show will get to finish out its five-season plan. Today, Deadline shared the news of the early Season 3 renewal which comes almost exactly one year after the early Season 2 renewal.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in Season 1 and the pent-up anticipation for Season 2, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast-tracking Season 3 now," Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, explained. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan, eOne, and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success." The Season 3 renewal "demonstrates our strong commitment to the show and its ability to continue to grow as well as how it fits clearly within a Showtime brand," McCarthy added.

McCarthy continued to explain their upcoming programming: "As we head into 2023 and beyond, our plan is to lean into Showtime's strengths and focus on three key areas that have defined the brand. Complex and subversive antiheroes like Dexter and Yellowjackets, powerful high-stakes worlds like Homeland and Billions, and unconventional cultural takes like The L Word and The Chi - all with an eye towards making the biggest hits possible and building them into hit franchises as we have done very successfully across the company ... From Yellowstone to South Park and to our global unscripted formats, these franchises have helped to drive Paramount+ to the fastest-growing streaming service in the U.S. two years in a row, and now we are excited to bring this franchise thinking into the great set of hit series that have defined Showtime."

What Can Fans Expect in Yellowjackets Season 2?

During a recent Q&A (via Variety), young Shauna actor Sophie Nélisse teased that Season 2 has an exceptionally graphic scene, which sparked a big reaction from the series' cast.

"There's scenes in Season 2 that are graphic, to say the least, and I remember just doing it, and [the cast] all sat and looked at each other, and we were like 'What the f-ck are we doing. Like, literally, what the f-ck are we doing," Nélisse revealed. "You'll look at it, and you'll understand, but I don't think you've ever seen such a scene in TV before."

Yellowjackets returns to Showtime on March 24, 2023.