Netflix's YOU Adds The Handmaid's Tale Star for Final Season

The upcoming fifth season of YOU on Netflix will be the final season of the series, with the streamer recently confirming that The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline Brewer will be joining the series for its sendoff. The streamer also released details on the role Brewer will be playing in the final season, though it's not currently known if she will be one of the confidants of Penn Badgley's Joe or if she'll potentially be the latest in a long string of women who he develops an unhealthy obsession with. The final season of YOU doesn't yet have a release date.

Netflix confirmed on Twitter, "Brewer plays Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become."

Brewer previously appeared in projects like Orange Is the New Black, Black Mirror, Cam, and Shining Girls, though her role as Ofwarren, a.k.a. Janine, in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is arguably her most iconic performance. The Hulu series is also set to come to an end with its next season.

Netflix describes the series, "Based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, 'What would you do for love?' When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes an obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way."

Season 4 largely took place in Europe, though it concluded with Joe heading back to New York City.

"We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera [Gamble] and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer," creators Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter shared in a statement when the final season was announced. "We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike [Foley] and Justin [Lo] as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

