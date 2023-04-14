Netflix Hit Dominates Streaming Charts With Return of New Episodes

One of Netflix's hit series is making quite an impact. According to new numbers released by Nielsen, the second "part" of Season 4 of You topped their streaming charts for two weeks in a row. The series earned 1.2 billion minutes streamed from the week of March 13th-19th, after previously gaining 1.4 billion minutes streamed in the prior week. Ever since Season 4 of You first debuted in February, the series has had four weeks of being streamed at over 1 billion minutes.

"They certainly didn't force it on us," outgoing showrunner Sera Gamble said of the decision to split Season 4 into two parts. "They were just like, 'We were thinking about this for your season, and we know you have this mystery structure, and do you feel like this would work?' And it just so happened that the structure split cleanly down the center of the season, probably 'cause Greg Berlanti and I have written many a midseason cliffhanger for old-school television. I can't help it. I need to, proverbially, burn something really big down in episode five of 10."

Is You ending with Season 5?

Earlier this year, Netflix confirmed that You has been renewed for a fifth and final season, which is being teased as potentially being Joe's "judgment day." These new episodes will debut on the platform at a later date.

"We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning," producers Greg Berlanti and Sara Schechter said in a statement. "Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

As I step back from day-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I'm immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix," Gamble added. "Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

