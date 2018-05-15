‘Zombieland 2’ Likely for 2019, Original Cast to Return

If you’ve been waiting for a Zombieland sequel for the better part of a decade, it sounds like you’re in luck. The highly anticipated sequel to the horror-comedy could be arriving as early as next fall.

While talking to Vulture about their new film, Deadpool 2, writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick were asked about Zombieland 2, a movie that’s spawned multiple rumors over the last couple of years. Surprisingly, the writers were quite open about the sequel, saying that the plan is to get it in theaters in October 2019, on the 10-year anniversary of the original Zombieland‘s release.

“We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland,” Wernick said. “Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.”

“The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release…With the original cast, by the way,” he added.

That certainly isn’t a guarantee, but it sounds like things are definitely moving in the right direction for Zombieland 2 to finally come to fruition. There are just a lot of things happening behind the scenes that the writers weren’t ready to reveal just yet.

“We are sitting on information that we can’t entirely share at this moment, but we can just say we think fans of Zombieland who have been hoping for a Zombieland 2, that we will grant their wish very, very soon,” Wernick teased.

The most exciting part about this news is the fact that a sequel to Zombieland is still happening, 10 years later. However, almost as noteworthy is the fact that Wernick confirmed that the original cast would be a part of the film.

While Woody Harrelson was already a big name before starring in Zombieland in 2009, his three young co-stars hadn’t yet stolen the spotlight. Since the release, the trio of Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin have achieved A-list status, leading many to believe getting the band back together would be difficult.

If a Zombieland sequel can actually happen next year, with all four original cast members on board, fans certainly have a reason to celebrate.

