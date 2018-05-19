‘Zombieland 2’ Writers Address If There Will Be A Time Jump

Zombieland fans have been waiting nearly a decade for news about a sequel, with confirmation coming earlier this week that Zombieland 2 was moving forward and aims to reunite the original cast. One question fans had is when the new film would take place, with the film’s writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick confirming there would be a time jump of sorts.

“Abigail Breslin is 9 years older than she was in Z1, so it won’t be happening directly after! Can’t say beyond that!” the filmmakers shared of the film’s timeline during a Reddit AMA.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rest of the film’s cast is also nine years older than they were when filming the movie, though with Breslin having been a preteen while filming, trying to explain her age difference would be trickier than explaining the passage of time for adults.

Fewer creatures in the horror genre are as hot right now as zombies, thanks in large part to the success of AMC’s The Walking Dead. While zombies have been a mainstay in the horror world for decades, Zombieland‘s success in 2009 capitalized on predecessors like 28 Days Later and the Dawn of the Dead remake, offering audiences an all-new approach to the stagnant subgenre.

Following the release of Night of the Living Dead in 1968, zombies were regularly depicted as lumbering, decaying corpses, which proved a persistent threat that was relatively easy to avoid. Zombieland utilized the emerging concept of fast zombies and injected the horrors with countless laughs to deliver a film that felt entirely fresh.

The film also starred Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone, which helped launch their careers, or in the case of Harrelson, reinvigorated it.

Wernick confirmed the news earlier this week, noting that a 2019 release would mark a special milestone for the film.

“We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland,” Wernick admitted to Vulture. “Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.”

“The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release,” Wernick continued, “With the original cast, by the way.”

It’s worth noting that the sequel isn’t a certainty, though given the success of Deadpool 2, the duo will likely be able to make any project they’d like come through. Additionally, Wernick likely wouldn’t have mentioned the cast if preliminary talks hadn’t already taken place.

Stay tuned for details about Zombieland 2.

Do you think the sequel can capture the magic of the original? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T Reddit]