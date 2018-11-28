‘Zombieland 2’ Adds Zoey Deutch

The upcoming Zombieland 2 will bring back the original film’s cast, though the world is expanding with all-new characters. The sequel has tapped Everybody Wants Some!! star Zoey Deutch, who will reportedly play the love interest of Jesse Eisenberg‘s Columbus character.

Deadline describes the new film, “Through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, the Zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin will all be reprising their roles.

Hitting theaters in 2009, the original Zombieland became a surprising genre success, taking in more than $100 worldwide on a budget of less than $25 million. The following year, The Walking Dead debuted on AMC, solidifying that the zombie subgenre had returned in a substantial way, leading audiences to wonder why a Zombieland sequel never came together. In 2013, a pilot for a Zombieland TV series debuted, though Amazon Studios opted not to pick up the series.

The upcoming sequel sees not only the cast returning, but also writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, in addition to director Ruben Fleischer.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause a we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

Despite fans having to wait a decade for the sequel, Fleischer promised that the wait would be worth it.

“I think we all have this honest nostalgia for the experience of making it and with that being said none of them would agree to do the movie until the script was good enough,” the director confessed. “And we’ve been working on it for four years and have made sure that if we’re gonna do it again it’s at least as good if not better than the original and finally I think we have a script that we all feel really confident in go making and yeah, ’cause it’s such a precious thing none of us want to tarnish its place, we only wanna build upon it.”

Stay tuned for details on Zombieland 2 before it lands in theaters on October 11, 2019.

Are you excited that Deutch has joined the production? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!