Halloween Horror Nights Enters the Apocalypse With Fallout House at Universal Studios

The Fallout video game franchise has been a favorite among fans for years, but when Prime Video debuted Season 1 of their Fallout TV adaptation last year, the popularity of the franchise went to new levels. Even though the post-apocalyptic world full of radiated mutants and mechanical killers might not be something someone would want to experience for real, Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will offer the next best thing, courtesy of an all-new Fallout haunted house. While the video game series has earned a number of entries since it was first unleashed, this new house will specifically be based on the events of the Prime Video series, helping ease the wait for Season 2. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 29th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 4th.

Universal describes the attraction, “Based on the award-winning global video game franchise from Bethesda Game Studios, Fallout was a critically acclaimed hit with audiences worldwide when it debuted on Prime Video in 2024. The cinematic series is set in the year 2296, two hundred years after a nuclear war destroyed civilization. All that is left is an eradicated and highly violent hellscape known as The Wasteland crawling with mutated animals and creatures, while gentle citizens take refuge underground in luxury fallout shelters known as Vaults.”

“In this terrifying haunted house, fans will encounter iconic scenes and characters that will put them into the frightening action of the popular series. The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with a young squire named Maximus and gaze in awe at his T-60 armor. With frightful terrors at every turn of the eerily authentic haunted house, fans will question if they can ever escape the horrors of The Wasteland.”

The Fallout haunted house marks the second official announcement about what fans can expect from Halloween Horror Nights this year, with Universal announcing over the weekend that audiences can also anticipate a house honoring Five Nights at Freddy’s. The announcement about that house, however, teased that fans would experience that franchise in a “whole new way.” With that video game series previously earning the 2023 movie adaptation and with a sequel hitting theaters this fall, it’s possible that the upcoming house could remix and reimagine all components of the concept for a unique experience.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 29th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 4th.

