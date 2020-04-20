I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson Mocks Anti-Shutdown Protestors in New Bit

While a very vocal minority who are clearly not part of the turbo team assembled around the United States to protest stay at home/shut down orders, most people were responsibly at home waiting out the coronavirus pandemic. The news has been aflutter with interviews with protestors eager to make Instagram posts about the brunch their having with their friends and how they're using the proper amount of slices, but I Think You Should Leave co-creator Tim Robinson took to his own Instagram to have some fun at their expense. Robinson posted a video of himself into a clip of protestors asking to be able to shop while delivering that trademark Robinson style of scream-speaking.

Tim Robinson mocking COVID protestors. The man is a saint. pic.twitter.com/uiuW64UM9E — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) April 20, 2020

Since premiering on Netflix last year, I Think You Should Leave quickly solidified itself as a new titan of sketch comedy, sitting at Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% approval rating. A former Saturday Night Live writer, Robinson has previously admitted that some of his rejected sketches from the NBC sketch series were re-purposed and used in the new Netflix series, which is produced by SNL's The Lonely Island.

"Zach [Kanin] and I just found ourselves writing a lot of scenes like that, where the person is refusing to admit they've done something wrong, or lying, and will do anything to cover that up," Robinson told GQ. "So it became the theme of the whole show because we kept gravitating towards writing those scenes."

The series is notable for using well known comedians in some of its sketches with appearances by Vanessa Bayer, Steven Yeun, Will Forte, Fred Willard, Tim Heidecker, and Andy Samberg. Some of the most popular characters in the entire series were character actors that most audience members had never heard of though, like Ruben Rabasa whose image is still used as a meme due to his character, "Focus Group Guy 1."

"We have friends, comedians who came in and helped us out. People who I think are hilarious," Robinson told Vulture. "As far as the other people, we tried to make the sketches filled with really, really good actors. We wanted good actors, even in the smaller parts, to make the world feel more grounded even when the sketch is going insane. (Ruben) came in and just absolutely destroyed. He made us laugh so hard — so funny, and such great comic instincts. He’s one of our favorites, too. He’s a comedic actor who worked in Miami. He was on a show that’s pretty big in Spanish-speaking TV. He’s a legend. After we did this, I saw him on This Is Us, and I was like, “Oh my God!”

I Think You Should Leave was previously renewed for a second season with production previously set to begin in mid-March before the coronavirus shut-down. So perhaps re-opening the country isn't a bad idea in the end, because we need more of this show.

