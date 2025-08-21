Disneyland Reveals Over 100 Secrets and Facts to Fans, Spanning 70 Years of History

Disneyland has been around for 70 years, which means there are a lot of little-known facts and secrets about the Park that would interest fans. Families from around the world flock to Disneyland and other Disney Parks to soak up the magic that entertains multiple generations. Whether it’s the rides, attractions, or food, there’s something for everybody to enjoy at Disneyland. Your level of fandom may vary, from the very casual Disney fan to the most loyal, hardcore of the bunch. However, no matter what category you fall into, you might be interested in learning what has made Disneyland one of the top destination spots for vacationers.

I Love Disneyland is a new book by authors Ry and Skyla Castles that is being released by Simon & Schuster in October. The book has uncovered more than 100 facts about Disneyland, including trivia, insider secrets, and much, much more. The unofficial guide to Disneyland covers the Disney Park’s storied history that began when it opened its doors in 1995. Plus, I Love Disneyland retails for $17, which is affordable when you take into account all of the information and factoids you’ll get.

I Love Disneyland Is the Perfect Book for Disney Fans

image credit: simon & schuster

Some things you may not have known about Disneyland include the revelation that Doritos were invented there, that Candy Palace on Main Street U.S.A. pumps sweet scents into the air to draw guests into the shop, and that the audio-animatronic dolls from It’s A Small World ride get annual haircuts. This is just a small portion of the facts you can find in I Love Disneyland.

It’s the 70th anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth, and Ry and Skyla Castles are banking on fans wanting to collect every bit of Disney-celebratory content as possible. Instead of just sharing their Disney knowledge with their followers on social media, they’ve collected it all into this book. They also provide a comprehensive look at Disneyland’s favorite rides, attractions, and foodie must-haves.

Some questions that readers can expect to learn the answers to include:

How did the Dole Whip come to be?

Where can you find the most exclusive, members-only bar and restaurant at Disneyland?

Which restaurant serves one of Walt’s favorite dishes (made from a recipe provided by his daughter)?

And much more!

ComicBook recently compiled a list of all the rides and attractions coming to Disneyland for its 70th anniversary. There’s definitely something for fans of all ages, with a lot geared towards the 70-year celebration. The “It’s a Small World” attraction is adding Miguel and his alebrije companion, Dante, from Disney and Pixar’s Coco; the esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is showcasing a 50-foot contemporary sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle; and over 70 new and returning food and beverage items will be introduced across the resort.

I Love Disneyland goes on sale October 7th from Simon & Schuster, which you can order here. If you’re a big Disney fan, let us know your thoughts on the book in the comments below!