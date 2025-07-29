Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights Confirms Five Night at Freddy’s Details, Plus a New WWE House

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria is coming to life at Halloween Horror Nights. A haunted house inspired by Blumhouse blockbuster Five Nights at Freddy’s will see guests try to survive the night watch at the abandoned theme restaurant where animatronic mascots — Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, and Mr. Cupcake — stalk the halls. Universal Destinations & Experiences announced today that the Five Nights at Freddy’s haunted house will open at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida on Aug. 29 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Guests will follow in the footsteps of Josh Hutcherson’s Mike, the unwitting night-shift security guard at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza who learns the giant robots are possessed by ghost children in the Blumhouse-produced adaptation of the hit horror survival games.

You can watch the just-released Five Nights at Freddy’s announcement video below.

Play video

“The terror will start as guests navigate the corridors and learn that nothing at Freddy’s is what it seems when they encounter the supernatural and become lured into the black heart of an unspeakable nightmare,” per a press release. Full-scale replicas of Freddy, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy, and Mr. Cupcake will stalk visitors through iconic scenes, including the security room and the showroom where the animatronics performed.

Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, which produced the animatronics and costumes for the hit film, also created the characters for the haunted house. Five Nights at Freddy’s became Blumhouse’s highest-grossing movie to date when it hit theaters in time for Halloween in 2023, and a sequel — again starring Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard — is set to open Dec. 5 in theaters.

In addition to Five Nights at Freddy’s, fear will be the main event at the all-new haunted house WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks. The bi-coastal haunted house will immerse guests in the world of WWE as they go head-to-head with Uncle Howdy in “an experience that not only features The Wyatt Sicks, but honors the legacy of Bray Wyatt.”

Play video

From the mind of late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and his brother Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy, WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks brings to life dark and twisted characters Rambling Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, and Huskus the Pig, who are “waiting to take bloody retribution on a world that has abandoned them.”

“Horror fans brave enough to travel through the light of the lantern will find themselves transported into the maniacal minds of The Wyatt Sicks, where each member reigns supreme within their own horrific domains,” per the official description. “Along the way, guests will be stalked by the eerie presence of The Fiend, Bray’s sadistic alter ego, who looms within the shadows and beckons them to let him in.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s and WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks join a haunted house lineup that includes Terrifier, the Jason Universe from the Friday the 13th franchise, and Fallout.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Aug 29–Nov. 2 at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, and from Sept. 4—Nov. 2 at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. Tickets are now on sale at the official website.