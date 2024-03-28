7-Eleven Says It's Selling Sparkling Hot Dog Water

The convenience store chain may be getting its April Fools' prank out ahead of schedule.

7-Eleven is either eager to get it April Fools' Day started nearly a week ahead of schedule, or it's about to release one of the most divisive drinks the world's ever seen. Wednesday, the company announced a new sparkling water flavored after its classic Big Bite Hot Dog. That's right, the legendary roller frankfurter is being turned into a bubbly water drink—allegedly.

The hot dog juice is part of a wider partnership with Miracle Seltzer, a brand that's developing other, much more normal flavors for the global convenience chain. According to the joint release from the companies, the first wave of 7-Eleven exclusive sparkling water flavors include Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange and Hot Dog.

"While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water – a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation," Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven's Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, offered in the release. "7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates. We're excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form."

Suspiciously enough, the 7-Eleven press release says availability information on the Hot Dog flavor will be available on April 1st. The other flavors should start popping up at 7-Eleven stores immediately if they haven't already.

"Through our collaboration with 7-Eleven, Miracle Seltzer continues to shake up the beverage industry with new, innovative flavors," added Jason Wright, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Miracle Seltzer. "By infusing elements of design, fashion and art into each and every sip, we bring consumers along on a journey through flavor and creativity."

