American Airlines Crew Report Cigar-Shaped UFO Resembling Navy Sightings

✖

On Sunday, February 21st, American Airlines Flight 2292 flying from Cincinnati to Phoenix apparently spotted something in the sky that you don't want to see when you're on the ground let alone in the air, an unidentified flying object. The Drive brings word of the event which took place in the northeast section of New Mexcio where another famous UFO sighting was previously made. According to the outlet, the pilot for the plane was recorded as reporting the object by a local radio interceptor. In a series of updates to BoingBoing, American Airlines at first couldn't confirm the authenticity of the recording but later revealed that, yes, it came from one of their planes/pilots.

"Do you have any targets up here?" The pilot asks in the recording. "We just had something go right over the top of us – I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing – moving really fast right over the top of us." After the news began to spread, American Airlines said in a statement: "Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21. For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI."

December's most recent COVID-19 relief bill from the United States congress started a 180-day countdown towards the release of information about UFOs. As previously detailed by the New York Post, subsequent reports would have to reveal details on “observed airborne objects that have not been identified” and said reports should include a “detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence.”

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Senator Marco Rubio says in the comment that it "directs the [director of national intelligence], in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies … to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena.”

180 days from December 27th, the date that the bill was passed and signed by the president, will be Friday June 25 of this year. It's unclear if we'll get the report before then, or frankly if we'll get it at all, but check back here for further updates on UFOs as we learn about them. The truth is out there!