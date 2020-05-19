Recent UFO Sightings in Brazil Have the Internet Buzzing With Conspiracies

✖

Just days after the Pentagon declassified a handful of UFO videos, another sighting in Brazil has the internet buzzing with panic and conspiracy theories. Over the weekend, three UFOs appeared in the sky over Magé, Brazil, and shortly thereafter, dozens of videos began to appear online. In most of the videos, three different lights can be seen flying in a triangle pattern as people look on.

Then, that's where the story starts to get interesting. Some bystanders suggest one of the lights — which they claim were UFOs — crashed to Earth, either on its own or as a result of military interference. You can practically start to see the conspiracies start forming already, no? Though Twitter and Reddit are chock-full of conspiracy theories by now, a handful of reputable Brazilian news outlets have also picked up on the story.

As you can tell in the video clips, there's absolutely no evidence the lights are something we haven't seen before. The interesting aspect comes after the videos began to circulate when social media viewers began to notice their posts related to the event started disappearing from the internet.

Despite the claims, one moderator (who ended up getting roasted plenty in the comments section) claimed the team at u/UFOs wasn't the one removing posts. “I see a lot of stupidity in this thread, so let me just make it absolutely clear: mods here do not censor," the mod wrote. "If a post is stupid or offensive it will be removed. If it is a hoax, we'll remove it.”

Should you care to do your own investigation, there's plenty of conversation still taking place under the #MageUFO hashtag on Twitter.

When it comes to those declassified UFO clips from earlier this month? Those have pretty much been swept under the rug by now as 2020 continues throwing one curveball after another.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems," Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement regarding the declassification, "and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena."

