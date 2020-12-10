New Leaked Government Image Showcases Cube-Like UFO

✖

It's hard to surprise people in a year full of a deadly pandemic and murder hornets, to the point that most think aliens could arrive and no one would really notice. Case in point, a new image has reportedly been leaked by the government depicting a cube-like UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena), with The Debrief claiming the image was "leaked" by the Department of Defense. The image was captured in 2018, with the UAPTF (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force), a subset of the Department of Defense, including the image in their report two years ago with no knowledge of what the object might be.

The image was captured by a F/A-18 fighter jet with a cell phone, with the object being described as "cube-shaped," which was floating motionless at 30,000 feet. The pilot was able to get within 1,000 of the object, which was "hovering" and appeared "motionless."

While the images are surely bizarre, some theories suggest that the UAP is some type of weather balloon or possibly a “military radar-reflector.” The Debrief, however, notes that neither of these objects would have remained motionless during the encounter and would have reacted to ambient weather conditions.

When reached for comment, Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough's response equates to a "no comment."

“To maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of reports, observations or examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP,” Gough shared with the outlet.

Despite some theories about the object being a GPS dropsonde, a balloon-like object dropped from planes to measure atmospheric conditions, another expert seemed to refute this idea.

“In regards to the photo, while the image of the object is not clear, it certainly does not look like a dropsonde,” Terry Hock from National Center for Atmospheric Research’s Earth Observing Laboratory revealed to The Debrief, “because there are no signs of a dropsonde below the object where the object could potentially be a parachute, and it does not have the right shape.”

Hock noted that such devices are typically dropped into hurricanes as opposed to arbitrarily over military bases, and also pointed out, "A dropsonde descent is ~15 m/s, thus it would be very brief for a pilot to see and there would obviously need to be an aircraft above the Navy aircraft which could be confirmed with ATC.”

