COVID-19 Relief Bill Has Started a Countdown for UFO Disclosures

While Americans are looking forward to progress on the current COVID-19 relief bill and its stimulus benefits, tucked away in the more than 5,000 pages of legislation is a "committee comment" that would start a 180-day countdown towards the release of information about UFOs. As detailed by the New York Post, subsequent reports would have to reveal details on “observed airborne objects that have not been identified” and said reports should include a “detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence.”

Senate Intelligence Committee chair Senator Marco Rubio says in the comment that it "directs the [director of national intelligence], in consultation with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of such other agencies … to submit a report within 180 days of the date of enactment of the Act, to the congressional intelligence and armed services committees on unidentified aerial phenomena.”

This year has seen a number of unexpected events occur around the world, so many that the Pentagon's release of videos featuring what appear to be UFOs failed to make a major impact on the news cycle, though such videos would have likely caused major headlines in previous years.

The new report must also contain a "detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace … and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries.”

“We are aware that the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence committee report on the Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal 2021 included a requirement for the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the Secretary of Defense, to submit a report on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) within 180 days of enactment," Defense Department spokesperson Sue Gough shared with The Post.

For decades, some UFO enthusiasts have presumed that the government knows much more about the phenomenon than they'll admit, with some even thinking the government has actively covered up direct encounters with life from other planets.

“Assuming the Executive Branch honors this important request, the nation will at long last have an objective basis for assessing the validity of the issue and its national security implications. This is an extraordinary and long overdue opportunity," former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence Chris Mellon shared earlier this week with The Debrief. “I’m hopeful the new Administration will rigorously execute its oversight prerogatives because the concerns of the public and numerous U.S. military personnel have been ignored by a complacent national security bureaucracy for far too long.”

Stay tuned for updates on this UFO report.

