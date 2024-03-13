Amy Jo Johnson Blasts Power Rangers Co-Star Austin St. John for Selling T-Shirts With Hitler Quotes

"Some people should have publicists" is probably not the meanest thing the old Red Ranger will hear about this.

After Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Austin St. John revealed in a podcast interview that he plans to sell t-shirts with (among other things) quotes from Adolph Hitler on them, one of his Power Rangers co-stars subtweeted him, suggesting maybe -- just maybe -- that wasn't a great decision. Speaking with legendary voice actor Jim Cummings on his Toon'd In podcast, St. John revealed plans for a "Warrior" line of clothing that will give fans a chance to buy shirts and merch with quotes on them from a wide variety of leaders, soldiers, and celebrities associated with "warrior" culture.

St. John told Cummings that Hitler was "a demon on steroids," but "had some pretty good one-liners." Cummings didn't seem to know what to say, chiming in only with things like "I'll be darned."

"Hmmm? I think some people should have publicists," Johnson tweeted yesterday (via EW). After fans wondered what the context was, she added, "Rogue Red Ranger has an entire new meaning. Okay I'll stop now."

"I'm building a 'Warrior' line, where I will go back in history from pre-Greek days, as far back as I can," St. John told Cummings. "I'm gonna have famous quotes from warriors of all ilks, including the terrible ones. Hitler was, you know, a demon on steroids, but he had some pretty good one-liners. So everybody from the great ones to the infamous and terrible ones."

You can see the full interview below, with the bit about the clothing line starting at around 56 minutes in:

St. John and Johnson are both larger-than-life former Rangers. Johnson has turned her attention to directing in recent years, helming episodes of shows like Superman & Lois and movies like Tammy's Always Dying. St. John has gone the other way, becoming a huge part of the Power Rangers community, reprising his role fairly frequently, selling MMPR-themed merch, and showing up in documentaries and at conventions.

The two starred together in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the 1990s, as well as in two movies that spun out of the show. Neither star appeared in Power Rangers: Once and Always, Netflix's 30th anniversary special, last year. Neither gave a reason, with fans assuming Johnson wanted more money than they were willing to offer (she denied that), and that St. John may have been preoccupied with legal woes after being accused of defrauding the federal government by abusing the COVID-19 business relief program. The late Jason David Frank, another actor who made being one of the Power Rangers a huge part of his life and brand, also declined to appear in the special before he passed away. St. John and Johnson have both made public steps to help Frank's family following his death.