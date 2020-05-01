Power Rangers Beast Morphers’ Jacqueline Scislowski Reveals Advice She Took to Heart From Austin St. John

Power Rangers Beast Morphers has continued the momentum from season 1 in season 2, though the second half of the season is going to be even more epic thanks to the upcoming crossover episode. That team-up will feature the return of the original Red Ranger himself Austin St. John, and we cannot wait to see what the Mighty Morphin, Dino Charge, Dino Thunder, and Beast Morphers team-up looks like. We recently had the chance to talk to Beast Morphers Yellow Ranger Jacqueline Scislowski all about season 2, and while there are still mysteries regarding the episode, we did find out what it was like hanging out with St. John on the set during filming and the advice he had along for her and the whole Beast Morphers team along the way.

When we asked what it was like having him on the set, Scislowski said “It was insane. It was so crazy to see him and just kind of hear about all the stories of his experience and just all the things. It was so crazy. He gave us a lot of advice, and I think one of the biggest things that he said was, ‘Appreciate every step of your journey.’”

“Power Rangers being one of the big steps in my journey, we only get to be out there for nine months, which is a long time, but also a short time in the grand scheme of things, and so it can definitely fly by really fast, which it did. So I think what stuck with me is really making sure to be present and grateful and motivated as possible every single day and never let that passion for what we do die, even with the tiredness or the homesickness or anything like that. It was always overpowered by the love of being there and realizing what a huge step this is for all of us.”

We can’t wait to see the Beast Morphers team and the original Red Ranger grace the same screen so here’s hoping we find out more details about it soon.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

“In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!”

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

