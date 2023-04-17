Arby's Is Bringing Back Its Dungeons & Dragons Dice

Arby's is bringing back its famed Dungeons & Dragons TTRPG dice. Today, Arby's announced that it was bringing back its popular gaming accessory for the first time in years. The fast food restaurant chain first released the dice back in 2021, where they sold off in surprisingly quick fashion. For years, fans asked for another run of dice and it seems that Arby's has finally acquiesced to their demands. The dice will be available for a limited time – a first run is currently available on ArbysShop.com, and a second drop will be made available on April 21st. The dice feature a small Arby's hat embedded in transparent material along with an Arby's logo in place of the highest number on each dice. Sets cost $12 a piece.

Arby's celebrated the release of the dice with a tweet from its official Twitter account – complete with paper standees and a miniature Arby's terrain set piece.

❗❗ ROLL FOR INITIATIVE❗❗ HAT DICE ARE BACK IN THE ARBY'S SHOP https://t.co/THUrKqnItg pic.twitter.com/9uIHfdQzwf — Arby's (@Arbys) April 17, 2023

Arby's and other brands have long dabbled with Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop games. Most notably, Wendy's made a Feast of Legends tabletop RPG that included parodies of its competitors and even released a physical rulebook. Meanwhile, Old Spice released a custom D&D class called "The Gentleman" and even partnered with Dungeons & Dragons to release a line of product around the release of the movie.

Fans who want their official Wendy's dice will need to act quickly. Arby's is releasing the dice in two releases, but these will likely be a hot collector's item and it could be years before they go on sale again.