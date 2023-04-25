Arby's Is Finally Bringing Back Its Best Sandwich

An Arby's fan-favorite is returning to the chain's menu in the coming days. As a part of the fast-food joint's new Bourbon BBQ line, the Country Style Rib Sandwich will soon return with some fresh upgrades. This time around, the sandwich will feature Bourbon BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and a mixture of sweet garlic and dill pickles. When it was first introduced in 2021, the sandwich—which features real pork rib meat—instead featured Gouda cheese, mayo, and a different barbecue sauce. The sandwich is expected to be available both a la carte and as a part of a meal option.

The line's also being supplemented by three news sliders featuring Arby's new Bourbon BBQ sauce. Those sliders include Bourbon BBQ Chicken Sliders; which features one of the chain's chicken tenders tossed in the BBQ sauce; Bourbon BBQ Roast Beef Sliders, which features the chain's roast beef topped with the sauce; and Bourbon BBQ Country Style Rib Slider, a small version of the Country Rib Sandwich. All of the sliders also include the same pickles and crispy onions the main sandwich has.

After its first release in 2021, the chain brought the sandwich back for a limited time last fall, even throwing major shade at McDonald's McRib with its extensive marketing campaign. The latest return comes just months after striking a deal with Brain Brew to make a limited-edition run of Arby's Smoked Bourbon.

"We think we're going to create a new category. Years from now, they're gonna say 'that's the Arby's Smoked category." Brain Brew CEO Doug Hall previously told us. "This is going to open the door to a whole new generation of American whiskey that is just freaking amazing."

"After our successful vodka launch last year, we knew we wanted to release another unexpected liquor that our fans of legal drinking age can responsibly pair with our menu items," Jim Taylor, President of Arby's added in a statement. "Arby's smoked meats are the cornerstone of our brand, so why not use our expertise to create a delicious smoked bourbon that complements the flavors and enhances the experience of enjoying our Smokehouse Sandwiches."

