Arby's Debuts New King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Menu

Arby's is bringing the heat to its menu this spring — and with just a little bit of sweet, too. On Monday, Arby's announced the launch of the new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat sandwiches in partnership with the King's Hawaiian brand as well as new loaded fries. Each of the new menu items deliver saucy, complex flavors layered into each bite with each one packing just a bit of heat and a bit of sweet. Included in the lineup are the King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Beef 'n Brisket Sandwich, the King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich, and Arby's New Loaded Fries.

The new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Beef 'n Brisket Sandwich is described as a deliciously stacked premium sandwich made from 13 hour smoked brisket and thinly sliced roast beef topped with cheddar cheese, sweet and spicy sauce, crispy onions and sweet garlic and dill pickles on a King's Hawaiian bun. It's priced starting at $7.19.

The new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich is described as a perfectly balanced blend of opposites: crispy chicken on a soft, sweet King's Hawaiian bun, and sweet and spicy sauce piled high with cheddar cheese, crispy onions, sweet garlic & dill pickles, and lettuce and tomato. It is also priced starting at $7.19.

The New Loaded Fries are described as being perfect for sharing and bringing everything together with gooey delicious flavor in each bite, complemented by warm cheddar cheese sauce, diced crispy chicken nuggets, and chopped bacon. Drizzled in a sauce that is a little bit sweet and has a little bit of heat, these fries start at $5.49.

The new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat menu is just the latest menu innovation from Arby's. Earlier this year, they launched the Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich and before that, the brand introduced the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich, as well as the Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac 'N Cheese.

The new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat menu will be available at Arby's restaurants nationwide starting on Monday, March 27th.

Will you be giving the new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat menu at Arby's a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!