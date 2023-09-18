Ariana Grande and Estranged Husband Dalton Gomez File for Divorce

Ariana Grande has reportedly officially filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez. The news was first broken in a report from TMZ on Monday, revealing that Grande's lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed first on Monday, with Gomez filing soon after. According to their reporting, the circumstances of the divorce were ironed out before the filing occurred, with "irreconcilable differences" listed as the reasoning. Grande and Gomez began dating in February of 2020, before getting engaged in December of 2020 and married in May of 2021. They reportedly listed their date of separation as February 20th of this year.

"They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process," a source says in the report.

Who Is Ariana Grande Dating?

Earlier this year, Grande made headlines both for her reported separation from Gomez, and for claims that she was dating The SpongeBob Musical and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Ethan Slater, her co-star on the upcoming Wicked live-action movie. Grande is portraying Galinda in the long-awaited movie adaptation, with Slater cast as Boq.

Slater was previously married to Lilly Jay since 2018, before they also filed for divorce earlier this year. The pair share a child together who was born in 2022.

When Will the Wicked Movie Premiere?

Wicked has been confirmed to be split into two movies, the first of which will premiere in November of 2024. The second and final portion of the story will then premiere in December of 2025. Wicked is a prequel to the iconic events of The Wizard of Oz, and tells the story of two unlikely friends, Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (whose name later changes to Glinda the Good Witch), who struggle through opposing personalities and viewpoints, rivalry over the same love-interest, reactions to the Wizard's corrupt government, and, ultimately, Elphaba's public fall from grace. The cast will also include Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Pfannee and ShenShen, Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.

"Here's what happened: As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it," Chu wrote in a statement when the decision to split it into two films was announced. "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but two! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys for these beloved characters."