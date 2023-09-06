Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Releases Statement on Divorce From Joe Jonas

This week, the news broke that Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas was divorcing Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Documents from the divorce filing were obtained by ET, and it was reported that Jonas claimed "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." There have already been lots of rumors swirling about the couple, who married in 2019 and have since had two children together. One source claimed the couple "have been spending more time apart recently," adding that "Joe has also been caring for their kids a lot." Now, Turner and Jonas have released a joint statement about their divorce.

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,'" the posts read. Both Turner and Jonas disabled the comments from the posts. You can view the message below:

A source recently told People, "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months," and they "haven't gotten along in a while, but they're hoping to resolve this all amicably."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Relationship Timeline:

Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016 before getting engaged in 2017. The duo had two wedding ceremonies, first eloping in Las Vegas, Nevada in May 2019 before having a more traditional wedding ceremony in Carpentras, France the following month. The Vegas ceremony caused a feud between the couple and DJ Diplo, who went live on Instagram while Turner and Jonas were headed into the chapel with very few guests. "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick," DJ Diplo shared. While this caused a rift between DJ Diplo and the couple, they did eventually resolve their issues. Turner and Jonas have two daughters, born in July 2020 and July 2022.

When the news of Jonas and Turner's divorce broke last week, fans noticed that the singer wasn't wearing his wedding ring during some of the recent shows on the current Jonas Brothers tour. However, Jonas was then seen wearing his ring again in Austin, Texas during a performance on Sunday. The couple had also been posting about each other fairly recently, with Turner sharing a photo of them in pajamas together for Jonas' birthday on August 15th. Turner was also spotted in the building when the Jonas Brothers performed in Austin on Sunday night, and Jonas was wearing his ring in a photo posted by the Jonas Brothers only three days ago.

We wish Turner and Jonas well during this difficult time.