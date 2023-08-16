Harvard's Avi Loeb Hypothesizes Aliens Could Make Universes in a Lab

As the discussion surrounding UFOs and alien life has ramped up to unprecedented levels, plenty of bizarre theories have seeped out of the woodwork. One such theory comes from the mind of Harvard professor Avi Loeb, the divisive academic who recently suggested extraterrestrial life could have made the universe in an alien lab.

"You can imagine that the super human civilization that understands how to unify quantum mechanics and gravity might actually be able to create a baby universe in the laboratory, a quality that we assign to God in religious texts," Loeb recently told Fox Digital.

He added, "We're all in the same boat, the Earth, sailing through interstellar space, and anything about the universe, any knowledge that we gain about our neighbors, about the universe more broadly, should be scientific knowledge, meaning that it should be shared openly."

Has the government confirmed aliens exist?

Late last month, a trio of witnesses testified before a Congressional committee regarding their interactions with UFOs/UAP or those who have experience such interactions. As the testimony stopped short of actually confirming the existence of alien life, other popular physicists like Neil deGrasse Tyson have come forth saying they need to see more data regarding the matter.

"In science, what people perhaps don't know is that eyewitness testimony is some of the lowest form of evidence you can bring to a scientific conference," Tyson recently said on NewsNation. "Which is odd, because in the court of law, it's considered quite high."

He added, "So here we are in these hearings, thinking that the pedigree of the person delivering the information adds truth value to what they're saying. Whereas, in science, part of what modernized science was our ability to create methods, tools, and machines to replace human senses in the reporting of what we experience. I just need better data."

It's far from the first time Tyson has addressed the idea of alien life, saying earlier this year it would be "astonishing" if life wasn't found elsewhere in the cosmos.

"I would say that if there weren't life, it would be astonishing...given how common our ingredients are, and how quickly life took place here, and how many planets we know are orbiting host stars. And it would be astonishing if that were the case," Tyson told Chris Wallace during an interview in February.

