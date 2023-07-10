Harvard Professor Says He May Have Found Alien Technology

Harvard professor Avi Loeb has been on the hunt for evidence proving the existence of extraterrestrial life for quite some time and now, the theoretical physicist says he may have found pieces of alien technology during his hunt. During an expedition to the waters off of Papua New Guinea earlier this summer, Loeb and his team discovered metallic granules that entered the planet's atmosphere as a meteorite in 2014. It's these granules Loeb says could actually be a part of alien technology used to scout the universe, not unlike NASA's Voyager crafts.

"We found ten spherules. These are almost perfect spheres, or metallic marbles. When you look at them through a microscope, they look very distinct from the background," Loeb said in an interview with CBS News. "They have colors of gold, blue, brown and some of them resemble a miniature of the Earth."

He added, "It has material strength that is tougher than all space rock that were seen before, and catalogued by NASA. We calculated its speed outside the solar system. It was 60 km per second, which is faster than 95% of all stars in the vicinity of the sun. The fact that it was made of materials tougher than even iron meteorites, and moving faster than 95% of all stars in the vicinity of the sun, suggested potentially it could be a spacecraft from another civilization, or some technological gadget."

Loeb nominated to be a part of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in 2020 and was the chair for Harvard's Department of Astronomy from 2011 to 2020.

Given the area the aforementioned meteor crashed is roughly the size of Boston, Loeb hopes to return to the area for more research and potentially a much bigger find.

"They also help us pinpoint any big piece of the meteor we could find in a future expedition," concluded Loeb. "We hope to find a big piece of this object that survived the impact because then we can tell if it's a rock or technological gadget."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.