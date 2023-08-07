Former Navy Pilot Says Recent UFO Revelations Just "Tip of Iceberg"

Last month, three retired members of the United States Armed Forced testified before a House Oversight subcommittee regarding UAP or unidentified anomalous phenomena. While under oath, the likes of Ryan Graves, David Grusch, and David Fravor spoke to their experience with UFOs, with Grusch even going the length to say the United State government "absolutely" has nonhuman space craft in its possession. Now, Graves says what he said during the hearing was just the "tip of the iceberg."

Graves, a former pilot in the Air Force, said he personally witnessed a UAP/UFO with no visible means of propulsion nearly 10 years ago. According to the pilot, the craft was able to "remain motionless" amid Category 4 hurricane winds. Furthermore, the craft was able to accelerate at supersonic speeds and operate all day without refueling or charging.

"Today, these same UAP are still being seen; we still don't know what they are; and our government has no idea of the scope of the problem. That's because pilots, both commercial and military, are encountering UAP, and the majority of these cases are going unreported," Graves now says in a new op-ed in Newsweek.

The retired pilot now oversees Americans for Safe Aerospace, a non-profit looking to destigmatize the reporting of UAP and other unidentified craft.

"The majority of UAP witnesses I talk to are commercial pilots at major airlines. Often, they are veterans with decades of flying experience," Graves continued. "Pilots are reporting UAP at altitudes that appear to be above them at 40,000 feet, potentially in low earth orbit or in the grey zone below the Karman line, making inexplicable maneuvers, like right hand turns and retrograde orbits, or j-hooks. Sometimes these reports are recurring, with numerous recent sightings north of Hawaii and the North Atlantic. Our most recent report was from Tuesday."

He added, "Why then is our government turning its back on the UAP reports from credible eyewitnesses who are responsible for the safety of millions and are motivated to protect our national security? If commercial pilots are routinely observing new foreign drones north of Hawaii, why wouldn't we want to track those reports? Why would the FAA not want to assess potential safety of flight implications? Why does our government want to leave open a domain awareness gap that could pose a flight risk and national security risk?"

Though steps have been taken forward by members of Congress through the use of hearings, new reporting procedures have yet to surface. Now that there's been considerable momentum regarding the subject, however, more Congresspeople are turning their eyes to the topic.

