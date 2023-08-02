New UFO Show on Roku Has Cowboys Chasing After Aliens
UFO Cowboys features a group of ranchers investigating UFO sightings.
Chatter surrounding UFOs has never been more prevalent, with even those on Capitol Hill hosting a buzzworthy hearing on the matter late last month. Roku's also getting in on the craze, releasing a new docuseries titled UFO Cowboys at arguably just the right time. An eight-part series, The Roku Channel Original features a group called the Cowboy Sky Watchers, a group of ranchers in the American Southwest that investigate UFO sightings and other paranormal happenings.
"From the producers of the long-running hit Mountain Monsters, UFO Cowboys follows a group of ranchers, known as the Cowboy Sky Watchers, as they investigate paranormal happenings along the 37th Parallel," Roku's synopsis for the show reads. "Known as 'UFO Superhighway,' this area is legendary for many UFO sightings and disturbances, with more supernatural and extraterrestrial sightings in the American West than anywhere else in the United States. Using ancient tracking techniques and modern technology, this team expertly investigates mysterious activity throughout the ranches and farms of the American West.
Suffice it to say, those on social media are loving the series, with some even comparing it to Netflix's viral sensation Tiger King. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Most Unique
I love the accents. Can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like #UFOCowboys & they win for most unique title.— Delightful Dame (@DelightfulDame) August 1, 2023
No Disappointments
#ufocowboys on @Roku is pretty cool show! I expected it to be good and it didn't disappoint!— Getting through the day (@pathforone) July 31, 2023
v entertaining
Currently watching #ufocowboys. Very entertaining 😂 pic.twitter.com/E4CQhHBs0m— Travis Pippin (@PippinTravis) August 1, 2023
Holy Buckets
I started watching UFO Cowboys on Roku channel and it's so insane.
One of the guys just said casually said "Holy buckets" when he was suprised 😂
I'm hooked.— A (@ReturnOfAndrew) July 29, 2023
New Fave
There's a Roku original show called UFO Cowboys and I think it's my new favorite show— ♉ 𝖐𝖊𝖑𝖑 ♉ (@PacoKickTheTaco) July 29, 2023
Loving Every Minute
I just discovered #UFOCowboys on the @TheRokuChannel, and I've gotta say, I'm loving every minute of this!!!— mikee1203 🍺 (@TheBigMC_1203) July 29, 2023
*****
All eight episodes of UFO Cowboys are now streaming on The Roku Channel.