New UFO Show on Roku Has Cowboys Chasing After Aliens

Chatter surrounding UFOs has never been more prevalent, with even those on Capitol Hill hosting a buzzworthy hearing on the matter late last month. Roku's also getting in on the craze, releasing a new docuseries titled UFO Cowboys at arguably just the right time. An eight-part series, The Roku Channel Original features a group called the Cowboy Sky Watchers, a group of ranchers in the American Southwest that investigate UFO sightings and other paranormal happenings.

"From the producers of the long-running hit Mountain Monsters, UFO Cowboys follows a group of ranchers, known as the Cowboy Sky Watchers, as they investigate paranormal happenings along the 37th Parallel," Roku's synopsis for the show reads. "Known as 'UFO Superhighway,' this area is legendary for many UFO sightings and disturbances, with more supernatural and extraterrestrial sightings in the American West than anywhere else in the United States. Using ancient tracking techniques and modern technology, this team expertly investigates mysterious activity throughout the ranches and farms of the American West.

Suffice it to say, those on social media are loving the series, with some even comparing it to Netflix's viral sensation Tiger King. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!