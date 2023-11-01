Baskin-Robbins Debuts Turkey Day Fixin's As November Flavor of the Month, Brings Back Turkey Cake

Halloween is now behind us and that means we are officially in the holiday season with Thanksgiving next up on the calendar. This year, Baskin-Robbins is giving fans plenty to be thankful for with the launch of its all-new Flavor of the Month as well as the return of a beloved holiday favorite. On Wednesday, Baskin-Robbins announced the debut of Turkey Day Fixin's, November's new Flavor of the Month as well as the return of the fan-favorite Turkey Cake, both of which are sure to get folks excited for the holidays.

The new Turkey Day Fixin's brings Main Dish Energy to side dishes with this new offering. It's described as being a surprising combination of sweet potato and autumn spice ice creams mixed with honey cornbread pieces and swirls of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce. That's right, it brings together three holiday side dish favorites —sweet potatoes, cornbread, and cranberry sauce — all in one tasty treat.

"We continue to push the boundaries of flavor innovation at Baskin-Robbins and wanted to bring a unique scoop to the table that deliciously encapsulates all the sweet and savory flavors from your favorite Thanksgiving sides," said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "Along with the return of our iconic Turkey Cake, these offerings are a delicious and innovative take on holiday favorites."

(Photo: Baskin-Robbins)

Baskin-Robbins is also bringing back the iconic Turkey Cake for a limited time as well. The brand's take on a roasted turkey that's made to look like it came right from the oven, it's filled with any flavor of ice cream you choose, decorated with sugar cone legs and covered in caramel praline glaze. It can be pre-ordered ahead of time online for the holiday. Additionally, Baskin-Robbins also announced on Wednesday that they have partnered with reality TV stars Hanna Godwin and Dylan Barbour to host their first Friendsgiving as newlyweds — including Turkey Day Fixin's and Turkey Cake.

"Dylan and I are on the same page when it comes to Thanksgiving food – the sides are the best part. Turkey Day Fixin's has all the flavors we look forward to each year in one sweet scoop," said Godwin. "We're excited to host our first Friendsgiving as newlyweds with new traditions and enjoy quality time with our friends over some extra special desserts."

Turkey Day Fixin's is available starting November 1st.

Will you be checking out this new flavor? Let us know in the comments!