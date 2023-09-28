Baskin-Robbins Offering Apple Cider Donut as Its October Flavor of the Month

While ice cream might often be a go-to treat for the warmer months, Baskin-Robbins is helping fans bridge the gap from those higher temps and into the spooky season with its all-new Flavor of the Month, Apple Cider Donut. There's arguably no better treat to get you into the cozy fall vibes than warm apple cider donuts, perfectly blending together the more tart notes of the apple with the sweetness of cinnamon, with all these tastes packed into Baskin-Robbins' new ice cream. Additionally, Baskin-Robbins is bringing back its beloved Zombie Unicorn Cake, which is sure to make you the hit of any Halloween party you might bring it to. The Apple Cider Donut Flavor of the Month will be available at Baskin-Robbins locations start October 1st.

Per press release, "Whether it's after a hayride or a kinda-candid photoshoot at the apple orchards, fall is the perfect time to stop by Baskin-Robbins. Just like your favorite fall traditions, our new Flavor of the Month makes the season that much sweeter. It doesn't matter if you're a long-time apple cider fan, just here for the donuts, or you need a break from pumpkin spice everything, you'll want to get your hands on this seasonal scoop.

"A scoop of our Apple Cider Donut is as delicious as the farm stand treats that inspired it and as comforting as your chunkiest knit sweater (you know the one). It's apple cider donut ice cream packed full of baked apple cider flavored donut pieces and cinnamon sugar swirls. We'll pause now so your mouth can stop watering. As an extra treat, you can get this scoop 31% off on October 31 as part of Celebrate 31.

(Photo: Baskin-Robbins)

"We're all about finding joy in the unexpected this fall. Haunted house thrills. Costumes worthy of king-sized surprises. Kids playing pranks. Adults playing pretend. However you're celebrating this Halloween, you better be ready with some tricks and, most importantly, a treat.

"Turn any get-together into a certified monster mash with the returning, fan-favorite Zombie Unicorn Cake. Made with an OREO crumb-coated cone and cake base, dark chocolate ears, a ghoulish green mane made of icing, and drips of piping gel 'blood,' this cake comes dressed the part. Customize it with your favorite cake and ice cream flavor -- like Chocolate Chip or German Chocolate Cake. Whichever flavor you choose, this delicious monsterpiece is something everyone is sure to want to sink their fangs into, and you can pre-order online to get it in time for your graveyard bash.

(Photo: Baskin-Robbins)

