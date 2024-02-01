Mrs. Buttersworth Releases Dunkin' Glazed Donut Syrup

As if coffee and breakfast sandwiches weren't already enough, Dunkin' is getting into the syrup game. Tuesday, the breakfast chain announced a new partnership with Conagra's Mrs. Buttersworth syrup brand, resulting in a new syrup flavored like Dunkin's trademark glazed donuts.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dunkin' and bring their iconic donut flavor to the syrup aisle," Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks at Conagra Brands, offered in a press release. "Our new syrup is the perfect breakfast essential to serve anytime you're at home and craving that delicious, glazed donut flavor."

"We know that people love the taste and flavor of Dunkin' Glazed Donuts," added Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Dunkin Retail Business Development. "We wanted to find a way for people to enjoy the flavor of our famous donuts at home on top of any breakfast food they like."

The syrup will begin showing up in big box retailers and other stores nationwide in the coming weeks, if it hasn't already. The pancake nectar will be available in a single, 24-ounce bottle size with a suggested retail price of $4.19 which, naturally, may change dependent on location.

"This new syrup, developed with Dunkin' culinary experts, mirrors the sweet vanilla flavor notes of a fried glazed donut and is sure to make pancakes and waffles even more delicious," the brands say of the syrup. "In addition to the tried and true, the syrup can be enjoyed on unexpected items like yogurt, oatmeal, biscuits and more."