Ryan Reynolds Gets In On Bernie Sanders Meme With Hilarious Deadpool Photo

✖

Ryan Reynolds got in on the Bernie Sanders meme with a hysterical Deadpool photo. The star’s Instagram account played host to the excellently deployed meme. Fotojo_still dropped the edit and Reynolds reposted to a chorus of absolutely entertained followers. For those who may not be aware, Sanders attended the inauguration event for President Joe Biden and drew a ton of attention. While some people may have been watching for what some of the celebrities wore, a lot of the crowd at home got a kick out of Bernie Sander wearing his normal coat and mittens to the festivities. If that wasn’t enough a picture taken by the AFP of the senator sitting in a corner unamused in a folding chair had the Internet in stitches all day. Many different parodies and memes just kept rolling all day long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

For more than a year now, the Deadpool actor has flexed his creative muscles. Reynolds always seems to capitalize on whatever trend is rolling. Through his work with Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, he’s proven able to generate a viral sensation as well. It’s impressive stuff, and he talked to Adweek about it over the course of last summer.

“We’re really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff,” he said. “But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It’s like, ‘Okay, what is a person that’s hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?’ What’s the guy who just doesn’t give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that.”

“I’ve approached that with Aviation and everything else we’re working on,” Reynolds continued. “Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn’t mean that you can’t be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn’t mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes.”

What’s your favorite Deadpool meme? Where does Bernie sitting rank for you? Let us know down in the comments!