Bernie Sanders Meme Inspires Anime Lofi Track

Bernie Sanders, the Senator of the United States Senate for Vermont, has been in the news a lot lately, but most recently, he has spawned a number of memes based on recent pictures taken of him, and one in particular has managed to incorporate another popular meme that has made its way around anime fans' computers with the "Lo-Fi Girl". Though Senator Sanders has been making the rounds in a number of different memes on social media thanks to the events of the day, this is definitely one of the most relaxing thanks to these anime style tracks!

The "Lo-Fi Girl" is an anime character that was created alongside some amazing anime-style beats, playing twenty-four seven on a Youtube channel thanks to the talent of Colombian Student Juan Pablo Machado, who had created this original anime character. Music has always been a big part of the medium of anime, with series such as Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo pushing tracks front and center to tell their stories, with other franchises still relying on some epic scores like Attack On Titan and Dragon Ball Super to name a few. Needless to say, this "version" of Bernie Sanders works exceptionally well with the smooth beats of the "Lo-Fi Girl".

Twitter Outlet Good shared this ingenious fusion that imagines Bernie Sanders riding the Subway, with a relaxing anime track pumping behind him, proving how fans can hilariously blend the world of politics with that of anime via social media:

This actually isn't the first time that Bernie has found himself accidentally entering the world of anime, as back in 2017, the Senator had inadvertently found himself walking right into an anime convention! The Senator from Vermont wasn't quite sure what to make of a full-fledged battle breaking out between, but he certainly threw those attendees at Anime Boston for a loop when they recognized who he was!

Oh hey, so, here's a photo of Bernie Sanders watching a furry fight a Jack Skellington cosplayer at Anime Boston https://t.co/JHQvyQtxie pic.twitter.com/LL8eTWl5IK — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) April 2, 2017

What do you think of this hilarious fusion between the world of anime and one of the most talked-about Senators? What is your favorite anime soundtrack?