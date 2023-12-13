Kate Micucci, Star of Big Bang Theory and Garfunkel & Oates, Reveals Lung Cancer Battle

Kate Micucci, best known to some for her role as Lucy on The Big Bang Theory has revealed that she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Micucci recently took to TikTok to share the news in a video taken from the hospital in which she explained that she had just had surgery for the disease and that it had been caught early. Micucci also went on to explain that her prognosis is good, as well as that she's "never smoked a cigarette" in her life so the diagnosis was a complete surprise.

"This is not a TikTok, it's a SickTok," Micucci said. "I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. It's really weird because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life so uh, you know, it was a surprise. But I guess it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out. I'm all good. It's been a little bit of a trip. I'll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but t hen I'll be back at it."

Micucci also explained that it was bloodwork that led to her diagnosis.

"I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high," she said. "So, I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that's where the spot in my lung was noticed."

According to the American Cancer Society, while smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer — roughly 80 percent of lung cancer deaths are caused by smoking — there are other causes and risk factors as well. Among those other known risk factors are exposure to secondhand smoke, radon, and asbestos. There are also some lung cancers that develop in people with no known risk factors. According to the organization, lung cancers in non-smokers are often different than those that develop in smokers and tend to develop in younger people.

In addition to her role on The Big Bang Theory, Micucci has also had roles on Four Kings, Till Death, Scrubs, Raising Hope, Steven Universe, How I Met Your Mother, Supergirl, and Malcolm in the Middle. Film credits include Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Clerks III, Flora & Ulysses and more. She is also the voice of Daisy on PBS's Nature Cat in addition to being half of the musical comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates.