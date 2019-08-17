Kate Micucci To Appear On Supergirl Season 5 Premiere

When Supergirl returns later this fall there will be another recognizable face, as Kate Micucci will be making an appearance in the season premiere of the popular CW show. As for what role she will be playing, Supergirl Executive Producer Jessica Queller revealed to TV Line that Micucci “has a small cameo as a character working in a museum.” While Micucci might have a small role, we’re pretty sure she’s going to make it quite memorable once she’s done with it.

Queller also said that “she’s amazing and so sparkly and hysterical”, and added that it was “really exciting” to have Micucci on the set.

Micucci is known for being the voice of Velma Dinkley in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Scooby-Doo: Return to Zombie Island, and Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!, but she’s also the voice of Sadie Miller in Steven Universe and the upcoming Steven Universe movie. Micucci’s also been featured in DuckTales (Webbigail Vanderquack), Unikitty! (Dr. Fox), and The Lego Batman Movie (Clayface).

That’s in addition to roles in Another Period (Eunice), Scrubs, Raising Hope, and The Big Bang Theory (Lucy), and she’ll also appear in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Micucci and Grey Griffin at San Diego Comic-Con, and you can check out our full interview with the duo in the video above.

As for Supergirl season 5, the new season will be giving Supergirl a new costume, but that’s not all. It will also introduce a new threat, one that was teased at the end of season 4. That would be Leviathan, which is playing a huge role in the DC Comics at the moment, but Queller and Robert Rovner recently said the show’s version will be a little different from the ones wreaking havoc in the comics.

“We’re putting our own spin on it,” Queller told EW.

“It really fit into what we’re doing [this season with technology], and so it was a happy marriage of us needing a big idea and there being a big dark organization for us to use,” Rovner said.

Supergirl’s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.