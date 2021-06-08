Former President Bill Clinton Thinks Aliens Could Be Real

✖

By the end of the month, Congress expects a report from the United States intelligence community on the significance of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), the government's official verbiage for UFOs — Unidentified Flying Objects. Days after former President Barack Obama was candid about the scenario in one interview, one of his predecessors is being even more open about the situation. Tuesday morning, President Bill Clinton appeared alongside James Patterson on Live with Kelly and Ryan in support of their new book, The President's Daughter.

It's here Clinton flat-out suggested he believes aliens could exist. "The truth is, we've never proved one, but there are things flying around up there that we haven't fully identified yet," the politician said on the morning show. That's when he quickly pivoted and told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to think of the vastness of the cosmos.

"Keep in mind there are billions of galaxies in an ever-expanding universe," Clinton added. "I mean, you can't even get your mind around the sheer number of things that are out there. No one knows, but I think the probability is that there is something you would call life somewhere else."

In Obama's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Obama wouldn't confirm the government has possession of alien "specimens." He did, however, confirm the existence of UFO records.

"Well, when it comes to aliens, there are some things I can just can't tell you on air," Obama shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "The truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, 'All right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?' They did a little bit of research and the answer was 'no.'"

He added, "What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is, but I have nothing to report to you today."

The President's Daughter: A Thriller, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, is now available wherever books are sold.

Cover photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images and Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images