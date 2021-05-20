Barack Obama Asked if There Were Alien Specimens, Confirms UFO Records

✖

Now that he's no longer in office, President Barack Obama can speak more candidly about subjects he wasn't able to discuss previously, which means he can admit that he was just as interested in finding out if the government had proof of alien life as paranormal enthusiasts were. While Obama seemingly set the record straight that there weren't any specimens or extraterrestrial remains hidden in any government facilities, there are records and footage of UFOs and UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) that there has yet to be any explanation for. Whether these are objects from another world or from another country, however, is yet to be determined.

"Well, when it comes to aliens, there are some things I can just can't tell you on air," Obama shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "The truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, 'All right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?' They did a little bit of research and the answer was 'no.' What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is, but I have nothing to report to you today."

With the question about aliens coming from bandleader Reggie Watts, Obama went on to joke that he only asked the question to throw fans off the trail of him actually being an otherworldly guest, as the former president showed off some of his pop culture knowledge.

"See, here's the question: Reggie might secretly be an alien. You remember in Men in Black? So when he asked all these questions, he's deflecting," Obama joked. "Do we know what he looks like behind those glasses? His eyes might blink in the wrong direction. So that is a question that everybody can think about for a second."

While Obama might not have been able to confirm the existence of aliens, given the number of leaked videos showcasing just how close our military has come to these UFOs and UAPs, we won't be surprised if other close encounters become public in the near future.

What do you think of Obama's reaction? Let us know in the comments below!