Pentagon UFO Report From Military Intelligence May Release Next Week

✖

United States government officials say that a UFO report concerning the military’s current intelligence my arrive in the next week according to Deadline. This news comes from the National Intelligence Director’s desk in conjunction with the Secretary of Defense. There’s a scheduled report on formerly classified material scheduled for June. Tuesday, June 1 is the date a lot of experts are targeting for this information. The Pentagon previously confirmed the authenticity of UFOs in a video showcasing a craft off the coast of San Diego. 60 Minutes even published a very long interview with military officials about the validity of footage captured from fighter jets concerning aliens. It’s been a wild time for the past year and change, and developments like these signal that its not slowing down anytime soon. Just last August, the Pentagon assembled a task force focused on “detecting, analyzing and cataloging UAP’s that could potentially pose a threat to US national security.”

“Imagine a technology that can… fly 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar… has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces… That’s precisely what we’re seeing,” says the former head of the Pentagon’s UFO investigation program. https://t.co/SRr6YWL5iR pic.twitter.com/UPOIdBanjM — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 18, 2021

Senator Martin Heinrich talked to TMZ about the idea of UFOs and how scary their potential was. When asked if foreign governments flying UFOs would be scarier than extraterrestrials, the Senator replied, "I cannot imagine, if we have, if there is a foreign government that had these kinds of capabilities, I think we would see other indications of advanced technology.”

"I can’t imagine that what has been described or shown in some of the videos is of, belongs to any government that I’m aware of,” he added. “I’m not really a betting man. But the way these things operate, you know they certainly, you wouldn’t want a human being or any living creature in something that moves that fast and changes direction that quickly. So like I said, I have no idea what it is, but I think we should figure it out."

In a funny twist, he is the representative from New Mexico. So, they asked about Roswell and Area 51 too. He smiled, "All I can say is I’ve never seen the bodies in Roswell."

What do you think of all this alien news? Are you buying it? Let us know down in the comments below!