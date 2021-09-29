Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals He’s Cancer Free

Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday that he is cancer free. Hoppus made the announcement on social media, sharing that while he still has regular scans ahead and a bit of time to go before he gets back to normal, it’s an “amazing day” and he feels “blessed” by the good news. Hoppus had previously announced his cancer diagnosis back in June as well as offered updates on his progress since that time, generally taking a positive outlook on his condition in his updates.



“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love,” Hoppus wrote. “Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”



Back in June, Hoppus announced is cancer diagnosis with a social media post, revealing at that time he’d already been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for his illness for three months at that point.



“For the past three months, I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” Hoppus wrote at the time. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”



Hoppus followed that announcement with an update on his treatment during a Twitch Q&A in June as well, revealing that he’s battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma -an aggressive form of lymphoma – and that it was stage IV. He also explained some of the intensive chemotherapy that he had been undergoing to treat it, but also noted that while chemotherapy wasn’t easy, the treatment was allowing him to “go do stuff” on days when he felt well and he counted those things as a win.



“Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better,” Hoppus said at the time. “I went for a walk and I had a decent breakfast and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today. So we’ll take it as a win.”