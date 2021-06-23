Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus took to social media today to announce that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The rocker, a formative influence on pop-punk, told fans that he is both scared and hopeful, and that he has been undergoing treatment for three months. It was not immediately clear what type of cancer or how long his recovery time will be, but it seems from context that the prognosis is relatively good, and the lack of details combined with a three-month delay before going public likely point to Hoppus wanting to have some privacy during a difficult time in his life.

The band was founded in 1992, and Hoppus, who is also the band's vocalist, has been there the whole time. Its current lineup sees him joined by Travis Barker and Matt Skiba.

"For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," Hoppus wrote on Twitter. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Shortly after this post, Hoppus apparently shared an image of himself in the hospital to his Instagram stories, according to The Sun, but deleted it almost immediately after.

After 2020 saw nearly all major concerts cancelled (JamBase says Blink-182 only performed twice, one of which was in May, so likely a virtual gig), music fans have been hoping to get back out to concerts in 2021. As of now, Blink-182 has a number of cancelled July dates, but some more summer and fall 2021 concerts still scheduled. It isn't immediately clear whether Hoppus's condition is likely to force delays or cancellations, or whether he will try to work during treatment. The latter could be incredibly tricky, particularly in places where there are still strict COVID-19 protocols in place, so it seems unlikely.

In August of 2020, Blink-182 released the Hoppus-penned single "Quarantine," which explored the boredom he experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying isolation and lockdown.

Blink-182 has sold roughly 35 million albums worldwide, and are credited as inspiring acts like Fall Out Boy, Paramore, and Panic! At the Disco.

Our best wishes go out to Hoppus for a speedy recovery.