Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Offers Update on Cancer Treatment

Blink-182 singer and bassist Mark Hoppus is providing fans with a major update, following the news of his cancer diagnosis earlier this month. Hoppus appeared on a "Blinko" live stream on Twitch earlier this week, and revealed an update on his current condition. While Hoppus still has not publicly revealed what type of cancer he's battling, he did provide more context for how his treatment is going.

"Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better," Hoppus revealed. "I went for a walk and I had a decent breakfast and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today. So we'll take it as a win."

According to Hoppus, the treatment has allowed him to "go do stuff" on days when he feels well, and that he was recently able to leave his home for the first time in days.

"But this round of chemo, I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable," Hoppus said. "I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs."

"I didn't just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds," Hoppus continued.

Hoppus also expressed his desire to go out and interact with more people, but that his current health condition is preventing him from doing so.

"I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night. I can't. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant. I can't," Hoppus explained. "My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That's alright, I'll take it."

Hoppus announced his health condition in a social media post on Wednesday, revealing that he has undergone chemotherapy to fight the cancer. Hoppus revealed that he has been undergoing treatment for three months, but did not indicate what his long-term prognosis is.

"For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," Hoppus wrote on Twitter. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Our best wishes go out to Hoppus for a speedy recovery.