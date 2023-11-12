BoxLunch Holiday Gala 2023: Erin Moriarty, Anika Noni Rose, and More Stars Talk Feeding America

In 2023, BoxLunch celebrated a milestone of 175 million meals donated to Feeding America. The BoxLunch Holiday Gala took place in Los Angeles this week and saw BoxLunch Ambassador Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) passing the torch to the new ambassador, David Harbour (Stranger Things). During the event, Harbour and more famous faces took the stage and shared donations for the cause. ComicBook.com was also in attendance and had the chance to chat with some of the stars about the gala and Feeding America.

"In America, it's just clear people like to say 'food and security,' but I think it's much more clear when you say 'people are hungry' and they are, from children to adults," Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) shared with ComicBook.com. "Most recently and most close to home, Feeding America fed actors and writers during the strike who could not afford groceries. Nobody thinks that when they talk about the actors' strike, that actors are actually somewhere worried about food. But people were, and it was an amazing thing for people to know that they could go somewhere. It's a beautiful thing to feed people. It's one of my favorite things to do. It's a great way to express love, to feed someone."

"This happens every year. We have a great time. People come out to help, and to be able to give back to the less fortunate, it's always a great time," Khleo Thomas (Holes) explained of the event.

"Honestly, I've become informed about food scarcity in America and how significant it is," Erin Moriarty (The Boys) explained. "I've become so much more informed about the details of it, for example, the statistics behind it and how many people, adults versus children in America have and are experiencing food scarcity related issues and how that impacts their health later on and all these things that are so significant. And how disturbing, if I'm being honest. I do stand by the fact that sunlight is a really good disinfectant and I've just never been one to sit back ... It's really lovely to be amongst people who are here for such selfless [reasons] because that is something that doesn't always happen.."

"BoxLunch captured the deep generosity of spirit that beats in the heart of the holiday season with their 'art of giving' campaign," Harbour previously shared in a statement. "I'm proud to be a part of it and support the amazing work done by both BoxLunch and Feeding America."

You can learn more about BoxLunch and Feeding America here. Stay tuned for more interviews from ComicBook.com's time at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala.