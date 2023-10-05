Loki Season 2 Gets a Fashion Collection Sequel

Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki begins streaming on Disney+ today, October 5th, and you can suit up for the show with new Loki-themed fashion collections from Hot Topic and BoxLunch. Hot Topic's collection launched last month with new designs from Ashley Eckstein's Her Universe / Our Universe brand, and it includes items that will get you ready for the show and for the chilly fall weather. Now, Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch has chimed in with a collection that includes a batting jersey, a sweater, a mini backpack, wallets, and more. You can shop the BoxLunch collection right here and score 20% off using the code BL20.

As for Hot Topic, their Loki Season 2 collection includes some brand new items along with a couple refreshes of popular styles from the original Loki fashion collection that launched in 2021. The lineup includes Sylvie-themed long sleeve tops and a coat, TVA hoodies and a double-breasted coat, and a Loki-style hooded dress and button-up shirt. You can shop Hot Topic's entire Loki collection right here, and it includes a 20% off discount when you use the code HT20 at checkout.

In her ComicBook.com review, Nicole Drum discussed the show's impact on the future of the MCU:

"For all the individual, detailed bumps Loki Season 2 has, the season still expands the MCU and the idea of the multiverse in a spectacular way. The lore of the TVA is further explored and fleshed out, as well as the mechanics of the timeline, contributing not only to the urgency of the threat Loki and his allies are facing in the season, but also the future of the MCU."

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki Season 2 on Disney+ continues Loki's redemptive adventures across the multiverse after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and escape from time in Avengers: Endgame. After failing to stop Sylvie, one of Loki's variants, from killing He Who Remains, a Kang variant who had been preserving the Sacred Timeline through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki must now reckon with the recreated multiverse. According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

